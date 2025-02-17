Why You Should Stop Washing Towels With Clothes And Other Laundry Immediately

Laundry is laundry, right? While it's a chore that most everyone does, most of us are never thoroughly taught the proper way to do laundry by a cleaning expert, and we (usually) don't feel like the specifics matter. Though there's a general understanding of how to separate colors, and the respective temperatures you should wash them in, there isn't a ton of discussion beyond that as far as what you can and can't wash together.

Besides clothing, one of the most frequently laundered items are your towels. But to paraphrase "Jurassic Park," just because you can wash everything together doesn't mean that you should. In fact, while it may initially seem more convenient to wash your towels and clothes together, there are quite a few reasons it's a bad idea. When you wash your towels and clothes in the same load, it causes your clothes to wear out faster than if they were washed alone. This happens for a number of reasons. For one, towels are usually weightier than your clothing, which means that they can get stretched and pushed around a bit more than if they were washed by themselves. In order to get towels properly cleaned, they also generally require hotter temperatures and more vigorous wash cycle which can prove too aggressive for some clothing: If you go with the lighter cycles and colder temps that the clothes want, though, the towels won't get fully washed.

And it's not just the washing to be concerned about, but the drying as well. Towels can take longer to dry than lighter, thinner fabrics, which means you may be over-drying your clothes. This leads to them breaking down and fading faster.