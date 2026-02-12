Say Farewell To Shoe Clutter With A DIY Closet Makeover

The entryway of your home can quickly take on a cluttered appearance if you don't have a good system to keep your shoes organized. A simple shoe rack might seem like the most obvious solution to this problem, but the shelves of such a small fixture rarely have enough space for families or people who love collecting footwear. To make sure you never have to trip over your rain boots on the way to work in the morning, start by emptying a closet close to your front door. Once it's all cleaned out, install wooden shelving that runs from floor to ceiling, with approximately eight shelves evenly spaced throughout. Then, stain, paint, or decorate the shelves to give them some more personality, and load them up with your favorite sandals, sneakers, and heels. This sort of budget-friendly shoe storage hack is a great way to make your entryway feel more inviting.

To get started with this project, you'll need some spare plywood that you can cut down to create supports for the shelves. The supports will hold up the shelves from both the back and side walls. For a larger closet, these supports should be around one-and-a-half inches thick. For a smaller closet, instead use half-inch thick wooden dowels as supports. You'll also need plywood or MDF boards for the shelves themselves, and some construction adhesive and wood screws. A level is also an important tool for this DIY project, as is a brad nailer and a tape measure.