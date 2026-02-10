13 Genius Epsom Salt Hacks For Your Home And Garden

Though Epsom salt is often found in medicine cabinets and baskets filled with bath bombs, it has numerous uses that don't involve soothing sunburned skin or sore feet. For starters, Epsom salt is an excellent cleaning companion that can help you tackle grimy tile, dirty laundry, and much more. Known as magnesium sulfate among chemists, this drugstore product can provide a nutrient boost to grass and other types of plants while giving pesky garden slugs the heave-ho. Plus, it has some lesser-known applications in the world of arts and crafts.

In addition to being convenient — especially if you already have a bag of it on hand — Epsom salt is relatively inexpensive and does not expire like many foods and drugs do, so a bag of it can last a long time if stored in low-moisture conditions. This makes it a popular component of a range of hacks for homes and yards, including methods of removing hard water stains from metal fixtures and refilling the "lava" in lava lamps. Epsom salt also tends to be gentle on both skin and the environment, so it's relatively low-risk when used in small quantities.