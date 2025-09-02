Help Your Roses Thrive And Bloom With A Natural Remedy From Your Bathroom

Roses are heavy feeders. To produce all those beautiful, long-lasting flowers, roses need lots of nutrients and a healthy, well-balanced diet of both macronutrients like nitrogen, potassium, and phosphorus, as well as micronutrients like zinc, iron, manganese, calcium, sulfur, and magnesium. Knowing how to grow and care for roses not only means watering, pruning, and protecting them, but also regular fertilization so that the soil doesn't lack any of these essential nutrients. You can buy and apply general fertilizers for all-around nutrition, but if your roses seem to have weak stems or yellow leaves, they could be short of magnesium. If that's the case, you might try using Epsom salt as a fertilizer. Don't just run directly from your medicine cabinet to your garden, however: use it wisely and only if needed, otherwise you might be doing more harm than good.

Epsom salt is magnesium sulfate — magnesium and sulfur — two key ingredients for plant growth. Your roses, however, may have a more general nutrition issue. Especially if you've had your roses drawing nutrients from the soil for many years, you might need to add a general fertilizer or top-dress the soil with compost to provide the well-balanced meal that your roses need, including magnesium and sulfur. If you simply give your roses a dose of Epsom salt when your soil isn't necessarily short of magnesium, at best, the water-soluble Epsom salt is just going to end up washing away. At worst, as with humans, too much salt in their diet can have a negative effect: Salt can accumulate around plant roots and inhibit their growth. Learn how to use this natural supplement properly, and you can keep your roses happy and healthy.