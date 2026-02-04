Think Twice Before Buying These 15 Plants As Seedlings

As the calendar inches closer and closer to spring, so does the promise of seedlings at your local garden center. Even those gardeners who have already started their seeds in January keep an eye out for healthy seedlings at the store. It's easy to see why seedlings are so beneficial. All the work of germination is finished and root development has already begun. When the seedlings come home, they just need to be planted in the garden. However, there are several plants you should think twice about buying before you decide to plant them in your garden as seedlings.

All plants can be grown as seedlings, but that does not mean all of them should. There are many types of vining plants, root vegetables, and flowers that should not be planted as seedlings. Several are susceptible to transplant shock, which occurs when the roots are too sensitive to be moved from one environment to the other. Transplant-shocked plants can fail to grow further during a season, and may even die off.

In other cases, it is just easier to start from seed because the plants prefer it and grow faster as a result. And since the vine, root, and flower categories are vast, breaking down which specific types are ones you should not purchase as seedlings is important, should you ever want to plant any of these in your garden.