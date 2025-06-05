Add These Flowering Plants To Your Garden To Improve The Quality Of Your Soil

At first glance, it's easy to think of soil as something that simply keeps plants in place. But if you're on a mission to grow a flourishing garden, it's worth considering the quality of your soil. Think about it: Soil provides essential nutrients for plants, ensuring they can properly grow and develop. This includes nutrients like nitrogen, phosphorus, and calcium, according to the Penn State Extension. Additionally, soil influences water drainage and aeration around the plant's roots, affecting its overall health. Soil is also home to a diverse community of microorganisms, such as bacteria and fungi, which release nutrients for plants, according to Ohio State University Extension.

All that said, factors like texture, structure, pH levels, nutrient content, and microbes determine the quality of soil — and ultimately, the success of your garden. There are many ways to improve soil quality, such as using garden soil amendments and learning how to adjust soil pH. Another option is to incorporate flowering plants that improve soil quality and the productivity of your garden. This approach will allow you to naturally enhance your soil while decorating your outdoor space; it's a win-win situation.

To learn which flowering plants can boost soil quality, Hunker reached out to Ashley Esakin, a soil expert with a B.Sc. in soil science and is a YouTuber for Gardening in Canada, for exclusive insight on the best options. As it turns out, certain flowering plants can benefit the soil due to their root systems and types, so long as you choose the right ones.