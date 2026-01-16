Plant These 10 Vegetables Before January Ends And Thank Us Later

January doesn't seem like the time of year to think about gardening. It's cold, there's usually snow on the ground, and most final frost dates are still months away. However, January is actually the perfect month to kickstart your outdoor gardening chores in a major way. All the trees are dormant, making it a great time to prune. In some areas, the ground is actually ready for a wide variety of flowers. And, whether you're starting seeds indoors, or planting them directly into the earth, there are quite a few vegetables, such as cabbages, peas, peppers, and more that you can start to grow in January for a vibrant spring garden.

A lot of what you are able to grow in the first month of the year depends on what USDA climate zone you live in. If you live in colder zones, typically 6 and below, that see average temperatures below freezing, your options for outdoor planting are more limited than those living in milder climate zones, say, 7 and above.

The second aspect is the temperature of your soil. Several of the plants on this list need soil temperatures of between 45 to 65 degrees Fahrenheit in order to properly survive. If you don't have soil like that, then you will need to start these plants indoors and sow them come spring. Still, even if this is the case, you can thank us later for getting an awesome head start on your garden.