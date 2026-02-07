This Smart Mason Jar Hack Keeps You Prepared For Power Outages
It's crucial to always be prepared for emergencies. Regardless of where you reside, you should have basic items gathered at your home in case there's a power outage. Lighting is, of course, an essential that you want to have a backup for. When the power goes out, whether it's caused by a natural disaster or construction, you can be left fumbling in the dark. That's where this DIY comes in — it involves creating a strikable match container out of a mason jar. While the common recommendation is to keep flashlights and extra batteries on hand, having a jar of matches will also help you be prepped for a power outage.
This budget-friendly mason jar DIY calls for just a few things. You'll need an empty jar, a piece of medium- or fine-grade sandpaper, a hole punch, and strike-anywhere matches, like the Diamond Strike Anywhere Penny Matches from Walmart. In the end, you can place the jar somewhere accessible, like in a cabinet or emergency kit. Note that it's best to avoid using candles during a power outage because of fire risks. If you do, the CDC advises using "safe holders" and keeping them distanced from anything that could go up in flames. Having matches and candles ready would be like a secondary backup. They'd also be useful for lighting a wood fireplace to help with heating and brightening up the room.
Here's how to make a clever matchstick jar
Twist the lid off your mason jar and pop out the round center. Then, turn your sandpaper upside down and trace around the piece. Cut it out. Next, use a puncher (or sharp tool) to create a hole in the sandpaper circle. You want it big enough to be able to dispense a match. Once done, fill your jar with the strike-anywhere matches and place the sandpaper circle inside the lid with the grit facing outward. Finally, twist the jar closed, and you can shake out a match anytime you need it.
To light it, all you have to do is strike the match on top. But, if you need an alternative to sandpaper, cut a circle out of the matchbox instead and incorporate the striking surface. Keep the jar in a spot that's within easy reach during a power outage, but well away from children. Make sure the location is dark and dry, too, so the matches stay protected.
When preparing your home for emergencies, create a few of these match jars for different rooms of the house. One could be stored in the kitchen, and another one in the vicinity of a wood-burning fireplace. And if you want to use your DIY match jar for anything other than power outages, go right ahead. Just make sure to refill it!