This Smart Mason Jar Hack Keeps You Prepared For Power Outages

It's crucial to always be prepared for emergencies. Regardless of where you reside, you should have basic items gathered at your home in case there's a power outage. Lighting is, of course, an essential that you want to have a backup for. When the power goes out, whether it's caused by a natural disaster or construction, you can be left fumbling in the dark. That's where this DIY comes in — it involves creating a strikable match container out of a mason jar. While the common recommendation is to keep flashlights and extra batteries on hand, having a jar of matches will also help you be prepped for a power outage.

This budget-friendly mason jar DIY calls for just a few things. You'll need an empty jar, a piece of medium- or fine-grade sandpaper, a hole punch, and strike-anywhere matches, like the Diamond Strike Anywhere Penny Matches from Walmart. In the end, you can place the jar somewhere accessible, like in a cabinet or emergency kit. Note that it's best to avoid using candles during a power outage because of fire risks. If you do, the CDC advises using "safe holders" and keeping them distanced from anything that could go up in flames. Having matches and candles ready would be like a secondary backup. They'd also be useful for lighting a wood fireplace to help with heating and brightening up the room.