Prepping For A Power Outage? Here's Why You Should Fill Up Your Bathtub

Extreme weather, from tornadoes to hurricanes to flooding, can knock the power out for extended periods of time. Because it can happen at any time, you should have a weather plan in place and be prepared. Start by thinking through your basic necessities: food, safety, water, shelter. It may be helpful to develop a checklist to have on hand to prepare your home for emergencies. The American Red Cross recommends gathering enough food, lighting sources, medicine, drinking water to last two weeks, first aid supplies, and a battery-powered weather radio (like this one on Amazon, which has a hand crank and solar charging capability). Prepare the exterior of your home by bringing inside or securing outdoor furniture and décor that may be blown around. Nationwide Insurance recommends trimming nearby trees, repairing flood-prone areas, and repairing any damaged shingles. Another thing you should do is fill your bathtub with water.

You may not think about filling your bathtub with water, but you absolutely should. The water in your bathtub will come in handy if one of many emergency scenarios occurs: A busted water pipe, damage to the city's water supply, or loss of power at water treatment facilities, impairing their ability to ensure water safety. Flooding can also cause wells to be contaminated. The average bathtub can hold about 40 gallons of water (or up to 200 gallons for some luxury tubs), according to Home Depot. If you happen to be remodeling, consider water storage when choosing the right type of bathtub. During storm prep, take a moment to clean your bathtub well before filling it.