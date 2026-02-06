Upgrade Glass Yogurt Jars Into Stunning Candles With An Easy DIY

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Finding new ways to explore eco-friendly decor is a rewarding experience, and sometimes comes with adorable finds. If you're creative, you can upcycle just about anything into an aesthetic piece for your home. In this case, the product in question is empty yogurt jars. Now, this doesn't mean those flimsy plastic containers that come stuck together (although you could make something out of those, too). This project focuses on glass jars and how to transform them into cute candles. If you've been researching how to make candles using coconut oil, soy, or even beeswax, this is an affordable vessel for your endeavors, and they're super fun to decorate.

The idea behind this craft is to clean and dry the jars, add some wicks, and pour in melted wax — then the magic happens. A little decoupaging offers the chance to personalize your creation with any pattern you can find on a napkin or thin paper product. This is such a simple DIY, but one with a lasting impact on your decor and the planet. Not all glass gets recycled, and over 7 million tons of it wind up in landfills every year, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. Luckily, this is one of those genius ideas for reusing glass yogurt jars that'll stop you from ever tossing them again. And you can make them smell or look however you like.