Upgrade Glass Yogurt Jars Into Stunning Candles With An Easy DIY
Finding new ways to explore eco-friendly decor is a rewarding experience, and sometimes comes with adorable finds. If you're creative, you can upcycle just about anything into an aesthetic piece for your home. In this case, the product in question is empty yogurt jars. Now, this doesn't mean those flimsy plastic containers that come stuck together (although you could make something out of those, too). This project focuses on glass jars and how to transform them into cute candles. If you've been researching how to make candles using coconut oil, soy, or even beeswax, this is an affordable vessel for your endeavors, and they're super fun to decorate.
The idea behind this craft is to clean and dry the jars, add some wicks, and pour in melted wax — then the magic happens. A little decoupaging offers the chance to personalize your creation with any pattern you can find on a napkin or thin paper product. This is such a simple DIY, but one with a lasting impact on your decor and the planet. Not all glass gets recycled, and over 7 million tons of it wind up in landfills every year, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. Luckily, this is one of those genius ideas for reusing glass yogurt jars that'll stop you from ever tossing them again. And you can make them smell or look however you like.
Making candle magic with your yogurt jar
Pick up a few supplies, including wicks, stands, and holders to keep the wick in place. You can get these at any craft store or order a kit, such as the JEAWIWI 100 Piece 6-Inch Wick, Holders, and Stickers Set. You'll also need wax pellets, essential oils if you want to add a scent, a double boiler, decoupage glue like Mod Podge, a paintbrush, and thin patterned paper to decorate the glass. You can use printed napkins, tissue paper, or rice paper for this. Once your supplies are prepped, it's candle-making time.
Place the wick into the jar with the metal stand at the bottom. Set the stabilizer across the top of the glass jar, threading the wick through the hole to keep it standing straight. Next, melt your chosen wax in a double boiler and add about 30 drops of your chosen essential oil for every pound of wax chips. Pour the mix into the candle holders and let it set. From there, decoupage the front by cutting out shapes or patterns and sticking them on with Mod Podge. Consider customizing it by adding dye to the wax, sticking gemstones or sequins on the glass, or gluing jute rope around the rim for a rustic look. Either way, this hack for upcycling old jars will keep your bathroom smelling fresh as can be, provide an ambient glow in the living room, or make a great table centerpiece.