This Hack For Upcycling Old Jars Will Keep Your Bathroom Smelling Fresh As Can Be

Bathrooms are infamous for retaining unpleasant odors from smelly sink drains or toilets, and it can often be hard to find effective ways to keep your restroom smelling fresh and clean. But doing so doesn't have to break the bank, and it doesn't have to be overly complicated, either. As this hack from herlemonadelife on TikTok shows, tackling bathroom smells can be as easy as repurposing those old jars you already have lying around at home.

In the video, the content creator fills a small salt shaker with Gain Odor Defense, which is a pleasant-smelling in-wash scent booster. However, there is no need to go out and buy a new jar or shaker for this idea. Simply rummage around your recycling bin to reuse a container you like the look of — glass yogurt jars are particularly attractive and useful for home DIYs, though you'll want to choose one that has a lid. Once you've washed and dried the jar, you will need to punch some holes in the top to allow the nice-smelling aromas to filter into the room. A good way to do this is to hammer a nail through the lid a few times over a soft backing. Ensure that the top is screwed on tightly before you begin, and always use proper protective gear such as eyewear and gloves to avoid injury. Once you have your ventilation holes, you can then move onto filling the jar with your chosen scent.