This Hack For Upcycling Old Jars Will Keep Your Bathroom Smelling Fresh As Can Be
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Bathrooms are infamous for retaining unpleasant odors from smelly sink drains or toilets, and it can often be hard to find effective ways to keep your restroom smelling fresh and clean. But doing so doesn't have to break the bank, and it doesn't have to be overly complicated, either. As this hack from herlemonadelife on TikTok shows, tackling bathroom smells can be as easy as repurposing those old jars you already have lying around at home.
In the video, the content creator fills a small salt shaker with Gain Odor Defense, which is a pleasant-smelling in-wash scent booster. However, there is no need to go out and buy a new jar or shaker for this idea. Simply rummage around your recycling bin to reuse a container you like the look of — glass yogurt jars are particularly attractive and useful for home DIYs, though you'll want to choose one that has a lid. Once you've washed and dried the jar, you will need to punch some holes in the top to allow the nice-smelling aromas to filter into the room. A good way to do this is to hammer a nail through the lid a few times over a soft backing. Ensure that the top is screwed on tightly before you begin, and always use proper protective gear such as eyewear and gloves to avoid injury. Once you have your ventilation holes, you can then move onto filling the jar with your chosen scent.
How to make a DIY air freshener by upcycling glass jars
Laundry scent boosters, as seen in the video above, are a great way to quickly freshen up a stale or smelly bathroom. However, if you'd prefer not to have a laundry-style aroma, there are plenty of other scent options available for this DIY. Essential oils, for example, are well-known for their different variations and can even be used to make DIY room spray for other areas of your house. For this hack, simply place a few drops of your chosen scent onto some cotton balls and then screw the lid over the top of your upcycled jar. Keep in mind, however, that these oils can be toxic if ingested, particularly for pets. So it is important to keep the jar out of reach of children and animals, and ensure that the lid is firmly in place at all times.
Another time-tested way to get your bathroom smelling nice is potpourri. This may have been a favorite of our grandmothers, but it's also a great choice for this up-to-date household hack. Potpourri can be purchased from a variety of places like local shops or online (such as Amazon, which stocks this Qingbei Rina ocean breeze scented potpourri). Alternatively, you can create your own at home by mixing a selection of dried flowers, a fixative such as vanilla beans or Angelica root for long-lasting freshness, and an essential oil. Then, simply fill your jar with the potpourri, screw on the lid, and place in the bathroom where the lovely florals will be visible to all.