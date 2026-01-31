Stop! Don't Drip The Wrong Temperature Water To Prevent Frozen Pipes

When freezing temperatures are forecasted, homeowners need to keep an eye on their plumbing to make sure that their pipes don't freeze and burst. Broken pipes can cause extensive water damage and be quite costly to repair. One of the best ways to prevent frozen pipes is to keep at least one water tap dripping. However, you need to make sure that you are dripping the correct temperature water.

The idea behind keeping your taps dripping is simple. When water is moving, it is far less likely to freeze because the motion of the water helps prevent ice crystals from forming in all but the lowest temperatures. When temperatures are expected to be below 20 degrees Fahrenheit, it is a good idea to keep the water running to help ensure that your pipes don't freeze. As an extra measure, opening up the cabinet doors can prevent costly pipe damage by letting indoor air reach under your kitchen and bathroom sinks.

In general, you want to keep the cold water tap dripping steadily. Cold water is going to freeze a lot faster than hot water, so you need to start with this line to prevent frozen pipes. It's also important to prioritize those faucets that are farthest away from your hot water heater, as this will help move water through more of your home's plumbing (and being further away from the heater, these lines may be colder).