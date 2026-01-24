Freezing Temps Are Coming: This Simple Task Can Help Prevent Costly Pipe Damage

Since I moved to New Hampshire five years ago, I've experienced subzero temperatures that wreaked havoc on my plumbing. Last winter, I had to re-plumb my entire water system because temperatures dipped well below zero. As a result of this, I am extremely cognizant of all the ways to keep the pipes at my home from getting damaged in the winter. And I've found one of the simplest tips is to open cabinets to expose the pipes to the warm air of my house.

It may look unsightly, but leaving your bathroom and kitchen cabinets open during freezing weather allows warm air to circulate around the pipes, preventing them from freezing. When you do this, be sure to temporarily re-home any cleaners or chemicals you have stored under your sinks so that your kids or your pets (if you have any) are not tempted to play with them. Keep the cabinets open for however long you are expecting the freezing temperatures to last.

You really want to be doing everything you can to keep your pipes from getting damaged in cold weather. Pipes are most likely to freeze when temps hit 20 degrees Fahrenheit or lower. The freezing temperatures can cause extreme pressure on the pipes, causing breakages as the temperatures warm back up. Even a small crack can release 250 gallons of water in a single day, which can lead to severe water damage and mold. Repairs can cost $1,000 or more depending on the extent of the damage. So, even if it might seem silly, opening your cabinets could actually save you a lot of money in repairs.