True Or False: Will One Dripping Faucet Save Your Pipes From Freezing?

As temperatures plummet, homeowners often scramble to protect their plumbing from the costly damage caused by frozen pipes. One widely circulated tip is letting a faucet drip to prevent freezing, but does it work? Understanding the science behind freezing pipes can make all the difference in safeguarding your home during cold waves.

First off, the good news: Dripping faucets really can save your pipes during freezing months. However, it's not as straightforward as it sounds — and it's certainly not a cure-all. Many believe that leaving a faucet dripping prevents pipes from freezing because it keeps water moving, but even running water can freeze when temperatures drop low enough. In frigid weather, leaving your faucet open won't necessarily prevent your pipes from freezing.

That said, it can prevent them from bursting. The main reason why letting your faucets drip during cold snaps can protect your pipes from such a disaster is that the drip allows water and pressure to escape. When water inside a pipe freezes, it expands. However, the real danger occurs when the ice begins to thaw. As the ice shrinks, the built-up pressure combined with the sudden flow of water is what causes the pipe to burst. By leaving a faucet open, you allow water to escape as the ice thaws, relieving pressure and reducing the likelihood of a costly plumbing disaster.