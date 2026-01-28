Neither Rock Salt Nor Harsh Chemicals: A Greener Way To Prevent Driveway Ice Buildup

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It might be time to rethink how you deice your drive, especially when you're trying to live more eco-friendly. While classic rock salt is helpful for melting ice and clearing your driveway and sidewalks, the sodium chloride ends up getting into natural waterways and polluting the environment. Surprisingly, beet juice is becoming a popular alternative solution that could help you when your icy driveway is too cold for regular salt. When temperatures drop below 25 degrees Fahrenheit, salt struggles to keep up, but when combined with beet juice, the deicer can be effective in preventing ice buildup in temperatures as low as 5 degrees, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation. Though beet juice isn't as effective at clearing icy driveways on its own, it allows you to use less salt than normal for a better effect. This equates to less salt reaching natural bodies of water or harming nearby plants.

Some areas throughout the United States and Canada have started using mixtures of 80% salt brine and 20% beet juice, a byproduct of sugar making, to treat slick roadways. Tim Byrne, a manager with Lincoln Transportation and Utilities in Nebraska, explained to the Weather Channel how the stickiness of sugary beet juice helps ice melt cling to roadways (thus requiring about 20% less salt) and how it also lessens damage. "The incorporation of that organic by-product serves as a natural corrosion inhibitor," he said. "By incorporating that into our solutions, (it) makes a brine that is 75% less corrosive than salt itself." To make your winter maintenance practices a bit greener and protect your driveway and car from salt damage, try opting for a beet juice deicer.