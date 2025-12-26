The Fastest Way To De-Ice Your Driveway During Freezing Winters

The primary function of any de-icing product (one that actually melts versus the options that are used for traction to avoid falls) is to lower the freezing point of water so that the ice thaws back into a liquid. Salt is a handy, inexpensive item that does this well, which is why it's so often the preferred method for de-icing. People can use rock salt, calcium chloride, magnesium chloride, or even home products like pickle juice that have a salty brine.

But when it comes to what types of salt melt ice the fastest, it just so happens to be that calcium chloride that comes out at the top of the list. To put it in scientific terms, calcium chloride works better than other salt options because it has three ions to block ice bonds from forming, making it work faster than if you used a type of salt that only has two ions (like rock salt).

Another reason calcium chloride is a type of salt that works more rapidly is because it aggressively pulls moisture from the air, which quickly breaks the salt down into a brine while generating its own heat in the process. On top of its fast-acting benefits, calcium chloride also works in lower temperatures. Salts like rock salt won't work below 12 degrees Fahrenheit, but calcium chloride will — and it will continue to be effective all the way down to -25 degrees Fahrenheit. So, if your icy driveway is too cold for your usual salt, try this better version for a faster, more effective melt.