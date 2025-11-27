Icy Driveway Too Cold For Your Usual Salt? Try This Better Version

Rock salt is considered to be harmful to the environment: It can negatively affect plants and aquatic life, and may even pollute drinking water. Calcium chloride, however, is friendlier to the environment in some ways — it's biodegradable, for example, and less likely to cause damage to the plants in your yard.

That said, there are some things you should know about the effects of calcium chloride before you use it. While not quite as damaging as sodium chloride, it can still be quite corrosive to certain metals. Like sodium chloride, it's also highly hygroscopic, which means that it should be used sparingly if possible to prevent erosion, cracking, and flaking of concrete. If the damage is already done in that regard, you can repair crumbling concrete without completely replacing it.

You'll also need to use just the right amount of these chemicals for them to be effective, so make sure you always follow the directions listed on the container; this will help prevent unnecessary waste and minimize any negative environmental impacts. If you're still concerned about the possible effects that ice melt could have on the environment, you may prefer a cheaper (and much more entertaining) option — removing ice from your driveway with a pitchfork.