Skip The Salt - You Can De-Ice Your Driveway With A More Affordable Alternative

As demonstrated by @the_daily_diy on TikTok, begin at an edge where you can easily slide the pitchfork's prongs under the ice, then use the leverage of the long handle to lift and break the ice up. Once you have removed enough chunks, you can use your snow shovel to scoop them up and move them out of the way. You should work your way across your driveway like this until you've removed all of the ice, making sure that the concrete is safe to walk on with plenty of traction.

There are some considerations you should keep in mind when doing this, though — for example, take care not to scratch your driveway or break the pitchfork. If you're too aggressive with the pitchfork, it could damage your driveway. To avoid this, make sure you slide it gently under the ice and try not to break too much at a time. To prevent your pitchfork from breaking, make sure you buy a quality tool. This should cost about the same as a bag of salt and will still save you money in the long run, since you won't have to buy more salt every winter. If you're worried about wasting money on a tool you'll only use a few times a year, you could also use your pitchfork for home composting to help bring your garden to life.