5 Ordinary Household Items That Make Melting Driveway Snow And Ice Easy

For those familiar with the four seasons (not looking at you, sunny southern California), it's no secret that snowy, icy driveways are a real problem. Icy driveways can be especially dangerous, as they easily contribute to scary trips and falls, foundation damage, and damage to your cars. Oftentimes these dangerous driveway conditions are mitigated by chemical deicing products like calcium chloride. Unfortunately, once the snow and ice melts, these chemical products are washed into local waterways, polluting the area. Instead of buying chemical deicers this season, why don't you opt for some more natural options instead? Better yet, these alternatives are typical household items you likely already have at home. That means your deicing can be both environmentally friendly and less expensive.

Some common kitchen staples that double as deicers during frozen winters include things like alcohol solutions, pickle juice, vinegar, beet juice, and coffee grounds. It's likely you probably have at least one of these items floating around your house, so learning how to use them to melt your snowy driveway in the winter could be a really useful trick. Though these items are handy and organic, there are some things to consider when using them as deicers. We'll give you the full low down on how to use these ordinary items to easily melt snow and ice off your driveway.