3 Dollar Tree Finds To Help You Declutter And Organize All Your Coffee Mugs
Coffee mug collections often include various shapes and sizes, which can make them difficult to keep neat and, in turn, cause your cabinets to look messy. Even if your mugs are haphazardly stacked on top of each other or taking up far too much shelf space, there are a few Dollar Tree items that can help organize your coffee cups better without costing more than $1.50 each. These include the low-cost retailer's wire cabinet shelves, hangers with multiple hooks, and collapsible fabric bins. No matter the size of your mug collection, these three options will have your coffee cups neatly organized and, best of all, eliminate cabinet clutter.
Whether you prefer to keep your mugs inside the cabinet, hanging neatly, or stash extra ones away to free up space, these Dollar Tree items create the ultimate coffee mug storage solution. They're also great for getting the most out of storage space in small kitchens and work wonders for anyone looking for a quick fix on a budget. For instance, if you have a vast, sentimental mug collection, Dollar Tree's Collapsible Storage Containers can conceal extra coffee cups and add storage to various spots in your kitchen. Alternatively, the Essentials White Wire Cabinet Shelves make use of the vertical space in your cupboards, while the Tool Bench Hardware Wall-Mountable Metal Hangers with Hooks offer multiple ways to hang your drinkware or even DIY a unique mug rack display.
Organizing coffee mugs with three convenient Dollar Tree finds
When coffee cup collections become too big, picking out the ones you don't use often and relocating them frees up cabinet space. Place one or two of Dollar Tree's $1.25 collapsible bins on the top shelf of your cupboard to keep your mugs hidden yet nearby. You could also have them hold extra mugs in your pantry so that they're organized and out of the way. Either way, they'll add a decorative touch wherever they go, as the fabric containers come in a variety of colors and patterns. Just tuck some cardboard between your coffee cups to prevent them from clinking together and breaking.
On the other hand, the wire shelves, priced at $1.50 each, will easily maximize your cabinet space, allowing you to stack mugs on and beneath each shelf. This trick essentially doubles the coffee mug storage in your cabinets by utilizing empty vertical space. On that note, be sure to grab multiple racks if you have a larger assortment of mugs.
Perhaps the most versatile of them all is to unlock kitchen cabinet storage by hanging your coffee mugs. The hangers with hooks ($1.25 each) will neatly hold about three mugs, depending on their size. For this option, simply mount the hooks on the wall below your cabinets for easy-to-reach storage. However, if you're feeling creative and want to display your drinkware collection in style, use several sets of hangers and a wooden frame to DIY your own coffee cup rack. Add a few hanging plants or trailing greenery, along with some small decorative accents, for extra visual interest.