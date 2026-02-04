3 Dollar Tree Finds To Help You Declutter And Organize All Your Coffee Mugs

When coffee cup collections become too big, picking out the ones you don't use often and relocating them frees up cabinet space. Place one or two of Dollar Tree's $1.25 collapsible bins on the top shelf of your cupboard to keep your mugs hidden yet nearby. You could also have them hold extra mugs in your pantry so that they're organized and out of the way. Either way, they'll add a decorative touch wherever they go, as the fabric containers come in a variety of colors and patterns. Just tuck some cardboard between your coffee cups to prevent them from clinking together and breaking.

On the other hand, the wire shelves, priced at $1.50 each, will easily maximize your cabinet space, allowing you to stack mugs on and beneath each shelf. This trick essentially doubles the coffee mug storage in your cabinets by utilizing empty vertical space. On that note, be sure to grab multiple racks if you have a larger assortment of mugs.

Perhaps the most versatile of them all is to unlock kitchen cabinet storage by hanging your coffee mugs. The hangers with hooks ($1.25 each) will neatly hold about three mugs, depending on their size. For this option, simply mount the hooks on the wall below your cabinets for easy-to-reach storage. However, if you're feeling creative and want to display your drinkware collection in style, use several sets of hangers and a wooden frame to DIY your own coffee cup rack. Add a few hanging plants or trailing greenery, along with some small decorative accents, for extra visual interest.