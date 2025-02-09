Use Dollar Tree Items To Create The Ultimate Coffee Mug Storage Solution
If you're a coffee lover with a growing mug collection, you know the struggle — mugs are bulky, don't stack well, and some of them are just too cute to hide away in a cupboard. So why not solve your mug storage problem with a genius way to free up cabinet space? It's also a stylish display that can decorate a blank wall.
Some DIYers have found a great way to hack some Dollar Tree supplies into an attractive coffee mug storage solution. With just a few budget-friendly supplies, you can create a customized, wall-mounted mug rack that doubles as both storage and decor. All you need for this DIY hack are three Dollar Tree over-the-door hook hangers that cost just $1.25 each, five wood fillet strips, super glue, zip ties, and spray paint.
The process is simple: build a wooden frame, attach the over-the-door hooks, and give it a fresh coat of paint. The result? A chic, space-saving way to show off your favorite mugs while keeping them easily accessible. It's an affordable and enjoyable DIY project to tackle!
How turn a hanger into your own DIY mug rack
For this hack, start by building a frame out of the wood. This is an important first step because it allows you to customize your mug rack to fit your space perfectly. Need a more compact design for a smaller wall? No problem — simply adjust the width and length by selecting three wood strips for the width and two for the height, based on your desired dimensions. Once assembled, the frame will be a rectangle with an extra horizontal strip in the center. You can attach these with super glue like TikToker @doitonadimeofficial does in her video.
Next, grab your three Dollar Tree hooks and snap off the over-the-door pieces, as they won't be needed. Using the same super glue and a few zip ties for extra strength, attach each hook to the horizontal strips. Once everything is set, it's time to customize even more with some paint. Choose a color that complements your space and give your new mug rack a fresh, polished look.
Once the paint is dry, your mug rack is ready to go on the wall! This DIY is not only functional but also endlessly customizable even after it's on the wall. Swap your favorite mugs based on the season, add a decorative plate, or weave in some vines for a touch of greenery. It's an easy, affordable way to add both storage and style to your kitchen!