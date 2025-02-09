Use Dollar Tree Items To Create The Ultimate Coffee Mug Storage Solution

If you're a coffee lover with a growing mug collection, you know the struggle — mugs are bulky, don't stack well, and some of them are just too cute to hide away in a cupboard. So why not solve your mug storage problem with a genius way to free up cabinet space? It's also a stylish display that can decorate a blank wall.

Some DIYers have found a great way to hack some Dollar Tree supplies into an attractive coffee mug storage solution. With just a few budget-friendly supplies, you can create a customized, wall-mounted mug rack that doubles as both storage and decor. All you need for this DIY hack are three Dollar Tree over-the-door hook hangers that cost just $1.25 each, five wood fillet strips, super glue, zip ties, and spray paint.

The process is simple: build a wooden frame, attach the over-the-door hooks, and give it a fresh coat of paint. The result? A chic, space-saving way to show off your favorite mugs while keeping them easily accessible. It's an affordable and enjoyable DIY project to tackle!