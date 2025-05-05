Unlock Kitchen Cabinet Storage By Hanging Your Coffee Mugs With Dollar Tree Items

This farmhouse coffee bar idea is guaranteed to brighten up your morning routine. Better yet, it truly takes minimal time, effort, and money. Simply gather your four wood planks, strong glue, a staple gun, cooling rack, and hooks. Use the glue to assemble the wood planks into a frame, then use the staple gun to attach the cooling rack to the back of the frame. Lastly, add the hooks to the wire rack and place a mug on each hook.

You can slightly alter this design by choosing your own decorative hooks that match your kitchen aesthetic. Or, add a chalkboard coffee bar sign to the top of the wire rack. Once your coffee mug display is made, it's time to add some finishing touches to create the perfect storage solution to free up your kitchen cabinets.

A few tips to create the ultimate coffee station in your kitchen will focus on organization first and a fun design second, which is what Bargain Bethany did on YouTube. You've already got the organization off to a great start with your DIY project. Now, dress it up with items like faux greenery. The display's wire rack is excellent for some artificial climbing greens. Adorn your rack by twisting the greens around the wire, and then, pair these greens with some wonderful real potted plants like the cute string of turtles (Peperomia prostrata). Or, add coffee mix-ins nearby — sugar, syrups, and shelf-stable creamer, perhaps? You could even set this rack by your coffee maker for an all-in-one morning coffee routine that saves cabinet space.