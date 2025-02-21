Double The Coffee Mug Storage Space In Your Cabinets With A Low-Cost IKEA Find

Is there anything more annoying than trying to wrangle a cabinet full of coffee mugs? They're like little ceramic troublemakers, refusing to stack neatly and taking up way too much space. They don't sit on each other easily and you end up having to balance them dangerously on top of each other to free up cabinet space. More often than not, many mugs have accumulated over the years that you don't want to part with. But what if we told you that there's an easy way to prevent cracked coffee cups, chipped handles, and broken dishes? And the solution is cheap, easy, and at IKEA.

Enter IKEA VARIERA shelves – a tiny but mighty way to bring order to the chaos. This range of shelves are specially designed to go inside of cabinets and stack on top of each other. You can pick the size that best fits your needs, and even add several on top of each other. You can stash a row of mugs (or neatly stacked dishes) underneath, and then pop another layer on top. Double the storage, half the clutter.

Unlike flimsy wire racks that feel like a balancing act, this shelf is a solid metal sheet with small holes, so it's sturdy enough to hold your dishes while still allowing airflow to keep things dry. It's white, so it looks sleek and polished. This is especially great if you have transparent frosted glass or plastic cabinet doors. A solution like this isn't just about organization, it's about bringing order to the chaos and making your kitchen look effortlessly put together without breaking the bank.