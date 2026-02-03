Ditch Outdated Gray Furniture For This Modern Alternative
Gray furniture had a good run, but as styles shift, it's beginning to fall out of favor. Taking its place is a new plethora of dark, neutral browns. If you think brown is plain or boring, then you're in for a surprise! It's a versatile color, and it's even a trending cozy bedroom paint color. Before you run out to grab your mocha-colored furniture, here's what you need to know about this hue.
In an interview with Good Housekeeping, interior designer Christopher Boutlier noted that "For a long time, brown was seen as dated or heavy, but designers are embracing it again because it adds depth and warmth without feeling loud." Brown is a calming, grounding color that feels more natural than brighter, more artificial colors. Adding rich browns to your home can help warm up any rooms that are feeling a bit bland. As Chris Loves Julia put it, "Brown brings in a depth that black can't and a warmth that gray can't. It feels romantic and intimate. It has a lot of character behind it!"
From a practical perspective, brown furniture is great for homeowners who are normally nervous about following trends, as a neutral like brown will match almost anything. Whether the next big thing is pastel pink or neon teal, dark brown is a great accent color. Dark brown is also pretty good at hiding most stains, which is great if you're worried about spilled juice or muddy paws.
Embracing brown in your home
Add dark brown leather or wood furniture for a mature and classic aesthetic, or opt for a softer fabric if that feels too heavy for your tastes. If you're worried about durability, wood is a fantastic way to incorporate brown into your home. Lauren McGrath told Vogue, "Darker-toned woods are making their return after many years of paler varieties dominating." Solid wood furniture is often more expensive, but it's resilient. Well-made and maintained wood furniture can last decades or longer, and you can save money by grabbing vintage gems at antique stores or yard sales. While it isn't immune to damage, you can easily fix scratched wooden furniture to make it look new again. The higher initial cost is often worth the investment, especially if you don't plan on moving anytime soon.
If you're worried about working brown into your existing aesthetic, you can relax. Brown fits well in almost any color scheme, from forest-inspired yellows and greens to other neutrals and even brighter colors. According to designer Emily Henderson, "Brown is a wonderful color to root some bold choices like yellow, emerald green, even fuchsia, plum, and lavender. Use it in place of grey or black for something that feels less severe and easier on the eyes." You don't need to redecorate your entire home (unless you want to). Instead, start by switching out a few smaller elements for a darker mocha brown to get a sense for how it would look in the room without overwhelming yourself.