Ditch Outdated Gray Furniture For This Modern Alternative

Gray furniture had a good run, but as styles shift, it's beginning to fall out of favor. Taking its place is a new plethora of dark, neutral browns. If you think brown is plain or boring, then you're in for a surprise! It's a versatile color, and it's even a trending cozy bedroom paint color. Before you run out to grab your mocha-colored furniture, here's what you need to know about this hue.

In an interview with Good Housekeeping, interior designer Christopher Boutlier noted that "For a long time, brown was seen as dated or heavy, but designers are embracing it again because it adds depth and warmth without feeling loud." Brown is a calming, grounding color that feels more natural than brighter, more artificial colors. Adding rich browns to your home can help warm up any rooms that are feeling a bit bland. As Chris Loves Julia put it, "Brown brings in a depth that black can't and a warmth that gray can't. It feels romantic and intimate. It has a lot of character behind it!"

From a practical perspective, brown furniture is great for homeowners who are normally nervous about following trends, as a neutral like brown will match almost anything. Whether the next big thing is pastel pink or neon teal, dark brown is a great accent color. Dark brown is also pretty good at hiding most stains, which is great if you're worried about spilled juice or muddy paws.