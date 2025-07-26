The Inexpensive Trick To Make Scratched Wood Furniture Look Like New Again

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Wooden furniture has been enhancing our lives since our ancestors learned how to chop down a tree. As a professional woodworker whose work has primarily centered around designing and building custom furniture, my average work is a little more sophisticated. When people learn that I make furniture I often get questions about how to fix surface scratches and blemishes on wooden furniture that they own and love. While there are multiple ways to fixed scratched furniture, one often overlooked technique is to use wood filling markers, regularly called wax sticks, wax finishing sticks or just fill sticks. Not to be confused with wood repair markers that are a bit like a Sharpie with various wood finish colors. These are useful too, more on that later.

To help you get good results when you attempt to repair a scratch with a wax filler stick, let me dive briefly into the weeds of the finish that is on your furniture. Almost all (99%) of the wooden furniture in your home will have a film finish applied to the wood. The wood itself has likely been stained to a desired color, and then a varnish, lacquer, polyurethane, or some other film coat will be put on the furniture. The film finish is a hard, very thin layer that sits on top of the wood. When the surface of your furniture is scratched, the damage you see is primarily to the film finish. If the scratch goes deeper, you will likely see some wood fibers and even a change in color as the scratch penetrates the stain layer. This raises the question of how a wax wood repair stick fixes that scratch?