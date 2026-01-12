Joanna Gaines Always Grabs This Vintage Gem At Antique Stores

You never know what kind of gems you're going to dig up at an antique store, but it's always a good idea to go prepared. If you're on the hunt for chairs, do some research on them first. That way, certain styles or types might catch your eye. For example, perhaps a wingback chair would be perfect for your living room, or maybe you'd prefer a beautiful slipper chair. While there's no guarantee you'll find what's on your wish list, you'll be more knowledgeable and it'll be easier to spot your favorites. You should also walk in with a budget — not that you can't ask for a better deal, though!

There's a chance you'll be drawn to a chair simply by its craftsmanship. But if you're hoping to be able to get more history on the piece, examine it for markings or labels, which could help with identifying its age. Who knows, you might even find a valuable collectible item! If a chair has damaged fabric, it doesn't necessarily have to keep you from purchasing it. You might be able to cover it, just as Joanna Gaines had pointed out. Even wood can be brought back to life with a little work.

Vintage chairs can elevate the look all around your home. Swap out your office chair for one that's old-fashioned and sturdy. Find a spot in your bedroom for a chaise longue to feel like you've stepped back in time. Or, replace your dining chairs with ones that feature intricate carvings. It's an item that's worth being on the lookout for while antique shopping. However, don't be discouraged if you can't find what you want, as the hunt is part of the fun.