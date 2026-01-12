Joanna Gaines Always Grabs This Vintage Gem At Antique Stores
If you enjoy searching for treasures, antique stores are typically bursting with them. Whether you're looking for vintage kitchen items, a coffee table, or wall decor, they can be incredible troves. Unsurprisingly, HGTV star Joanna Gaines loves perusing antique stores, too. On an episode of "Fixer Upper," the interior designer shared one thing she always looks for on her shopping trips — antique chairs. It's a household item that secondhand stores usually carry a wide variety of. Plus, you can sometimes discover pieces that are truly unique.
Gaines has a talent for being able to transform any room. When it comes to old chairs, they can be both affordable and a way to make a statement as well. During the segment, she explained how she adores "the vintage feel" of the chairs (via YouTube). Another benefit is that if you're able to get a good price on one (which is often possible), the savings might allow you to purchase fabric to reupholster it. This would revive the chair while still embracing its vintage beauty. Gaines, who's also the co-founder of Magnolia, explained that it'll then be a chair that "adds a lot of character and a lot of spice to the space."
Picking out the vintage chair of your dreams
You never know what kind of gems you're going to dig up at an antique store, but it's always a good idea to go prepared. If you're on the hunt for chairs, do some research on them first. That way, certain styles or types might catch your eye. For example, perhaps a wingback chair would be perfect for your living room, or maybe you'd prefer a beautiful slipper chair. While there's no guarantee you'll find what's on your wish list, you'll be more knowledgeable and it'll be easier to spot your favorites. You should also walk in with a budget — not that you can't ask for a better deal, though!
There's a chance you'll be drawn to a chair simply by its craftsmanship. But if you're hoping to be able to get more history on the piece, examine it for markings or labels, which could help with identifying its age. Who knows, you might even find a valuable collectible item! If a chair has damaged fabric, it doesn't necessarily have to keep you from purchasing it. You might be able to cover it, just as Joanna Gaines had pointed out. Even wood can be brought back to life with a little work.
Vintage chairs can elevate the look all around your home. Swap out your office chair for one that's old-fashioned and sturdy. Find a spot in your bedroom for a chaise longue to feel like you've stepped back in time. Or, replace your dining chairs with ones that feature intricate carvings. It's an item that's worth being on the lookout for while antique shopping. However, don't be discouraged if you can't find what you want, as the hunt is part of the fun.