Forget Boring Walls: Joanna Gaines Has A Timeless Solution To Transform Any Room

Did you know that house walls weren't always boring planks of sheetrock or plaster? In fact, throughout much of human history, the walls of a home have been places for designs and decoration. It was not until the early to mid 20th century that house walls became simple rectangles with clean lines. Honestly, this design can be pretty boring. But what's to be done to change it? Well, HGTV host and design guru Joanna Gaines has a timeless solution that will transform any room: wainscoting.

Wainscoting is a centuries-old interior design technique that was first used in medieval times to insulate homes against cold stone walls. At its simplest, wainscoting is decorative paneling made out of wood that covers roughly the lower third of your wall space. For a standard 8-foot ceiling, that would be a wainscoting of about 32 inches tall. Owing to its historicity, wainscoting offers any space a timeless feeling while also providing a unique visual statement.

Gaines utilized wainscoting for the "Plain Jane House" in season 5, episode 8 of her HGTV show "Fixer Upper." Writing for the episode blog, Gaines said that wainscoting "is one of the easiest ways to make a room feel finished and bring texture to a space." Though she used the method specifically for the dining room, there are numerous areas of the house where it can add its classic appeal.