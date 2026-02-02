There's a whimsical energy in floral decor. Whether you're welcoming spring, celebrating an engagement, hosting a garden party, or just love flowers, blooming wall art brings a magical charm to the home. Of course, living blossoms don't last long enough to enjoy, and premade wreaths are expensive. Fortunately, with a little creativity, you can use a Dollar Tree pool noodle to create the sweetest wall art on a budget that works for any occasion.

This project works by forming two foam floaties into the loops of a bow with the help of some wire, and attaching them to the wall. The tail is made from another noodle cut in half. Faux flowers are inserted into the soft outer material of the shape, and the rest is history. Every party should have this DIY floral wall hanging, but it's also a beautiful touch for an entryway, child's nursery, or even a country kitchen. The best part is how completely customizable this creation is. Change the shape, color, even the type of foliage you use to make it work with your decor.