Use A Dollar Tree Pool Noodle To Create The Sweetest Wall Art On A Budget
There's a whimsical energy in floral decor. Whether you're welcoming spring, celebrating an engagement, hosting a garden party, or just love flowers, blooming wall art brings a magical charm to the home. Of course, living blossoms don't last long enough to enjoy, and premade wreaths are expensive. Fortunately, with a little creativity, you can use a Dollar Tree pool noodle to create the sweetest wall art on a budget that works for any occasion.
This project works by forming two foam floaties into the loops of a bow with the help of some wire, and attaching them to the wall. The tail is made from another noodle cut in half. Faux flowers are inserted into the soft outer material of the shape, and the rest is history. Every party should have this DIY floral wall hanging, but it's also a beautiful touch for an entryway, child's nursery, or even a country kitchen. The best part is how completely customizable this creation is. Change the shape, color, even the type of foliage you use to make it work with your decor.
Forming your Dollar Tree bow wall art
Pop by your local Dollar Tree for three colorful foam pool noodles, a bolt of floral garden wire, and some faux flowers like Dollar Tree's assorted Gerber daisies or 7-stem artificial carnation bushes. You'll also require some wall hangers like Command strip picture hangers, a pair of scissors or a box cutter, and some hot glue. This is such a fun way to bring florals into your home. The decor will be unlike any you'll find in stores and it doesn't cost much to put together.
Thread wire through two of the noodles and form them into loops. Stick them to the wall, cut the third tube in half, and stick on below the bow as tails. Insert flowers until you can no longer see any foam. Simplify the process by spray painting the noodles green so uncovered areas blend in. You can also glue beads, gemstones, or smaller flower buds between larger blooms to hide bald patches. Use hot glue to reinforce any areas that don't stay put, and voila! This idea also works to use a Dollar Tree pool noodle to create cute and charming doorway decor on a budget. Just make your bow smaller by cutting the floaties in half before starting. Whatever method you use, you'll have a sweet DIY accent piece to brighten any room.