This Common Kitchen Ingredient Could Help Repel Stink Bugs Naturally
Even in the depths of winter, stink bugs have a way of appearing in your home seemingly out of nowhere. Your home provides the type of warm environment stink bugs need in order to wake up from their hibernation. While they are by no means dangerous, their presence can certainly be aggravating ... and stinky. And if you are someone who prefers natural bug repellents over chemical ones, there is a common kitchen ingredient you could use that may help repel stink bugs.
Garlic is something of a wonder product when it comes to repelling insects. Rubbing it on your skin can help keep mosquitoes away, and creating a spray with it has the potential to help keep stink bugs from invading your home in any season. In an empty spray bottle, mix together two cups of water with four tablespoons of garlic powder. You can then spray this solution on plant leaves or soil, doorways, or the windows stink bugs particularly love to sneakily invade through.
You can also use whole garlic cloves as a method of prevention. Peel them and leave them open on the window sills of your house, or inside of the window panes. With luck, the pungent odor of the garlic should keep stink bugs from crossing the threshold.
How garlic works to repel stink bugs
Garlic is one of the go-to ingredients when it comes to creating homemade, all-natural pest repellents. Whenever you look for recipes for DIY bug sprays and repellents, you can almost guarantee that garlic is going to be on the list of ingredients, along with other potent herbs like lavender, basil, and mint. But what exactly is it about garlic that makes it potentially effective against insects like stink bugs?
Garlic contains certain essential oil compounds, such as dimethyl trisulfide, diallyl disulfide, diallyl sulfide, and diallyl tetrasulfide. These naturally occurring chemicals create the smell and flavor that we associate with garlic. For insects, these chemicals create a compound that they are naturally averse to. Not only does it smell incredibly bad to them, it can actually affect their respiratory systems. Thus, most insects, including stink bugs, will stay well clear of it.
The only way to test this and know for certain if the garlic will work to repel the stink bugs is to give it a try yourself. Yes, your house may smell a little bit more like garlic, but you could solve your stink bug problem as a result. If you want an insect repellent that is more pleasingly scented, try making one with vanilla extract.