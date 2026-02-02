This Common Kitchen Ingredient Could Help Repel Stink Bugs Naturally

Even in the depths of winter, stink bugs have a way of appearing in your home seemingly out of nowhere. Your home provides the type of warm environment stink bugs need in order to wake up from their hibernation. While they are by no means dangerous, their presence can certainly be aggravating ... and stinky. And if you are someone who prefers natural bug repellents over chemical ones, there is a common kitchen ingredient you could use that may help repel stink bugs.

Garlic is something of a wonder product when it comes to repelling insects. Rubbing it on your skin can help keep mosquitoes away, and creating a spray with it has the potential to help keep stink bugs from invading your home in any season. In an empty spray bottle, mix together two cups of water with four tablespoons of garlic powder. You can then spray this solution on plant leaves or soil, doorways, or the windows stink bugs particularly love to sneakily invade through.

You can also use whole garlic cloves as a method of prevention. Peel them and leave them open on the window sills of your house, or inside of the window panes. With luck, the pungent odor of the garlic should keep stink bugs from crossing the threshold.