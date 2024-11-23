Here's Why Stink Bugs Love Your Home Every Winter (& If You Should Be Worried)
If you've been noticing more stink bugs coming into your home as it gets colder, you're not alone. Although stink bugs are around throughout the year, they tend to show up in your house during the winter to seek out warmth and shelter because they're going through their diapause process, which is a form of hibernation. They are less active during this time, and your home's warmth attracts the stink bugs to the indoors.
If you have stink bugs in your home, you may wonder if they're dangerous. Fortunately, they are pretty harmless as far as pests go. Stink bugs aren't poisonous and they're herbivores, so they won't bite. However, though rare, your pets could have an allergy to them if they eat one. Plus, stink bugs can be a nuisance and make your home less comfortable. Worse, stink bugs put out a pheromone that attracts others once they find a spot they like. Stink bug populations grow rapidly, so if you don't want more to arrive, take preventative measures and remove any that are already inside.
Keep in mind that squishing stink bugs that enter your home is a bad idea. These insects get their name from the awful smell that they put out when crushed, and this scent can remain for days. It takes some effort to get rid of the smell of a stink bug, so it's best to capture them in a plastic bag or container and take them outside. You can also use a vacuum if it has a bag, but if you do, empty the contents immediately after vacuuming.
How to prevent and deter stink bugs
To prevent stink bugs in the future, you need to seal all potential entry points. Great places to look for cracks include window and door frames, vents, and baseboards. Also, check for holes and cracks in your siding and seal them as necessary. Stink bugs are particularly likely to come in around sunny spots of your home's exterior. Use caulk, weatherstripping tape, or another material to seal these gaps, cracks, and holes. Additionally, don't leave your doors and windows open too long to prevent them from entering when you're not looking. You may want to close the flue of your fireplace as well.
In addition to sealing entry points, you may want to take some extra measures and consider natural pest prevention methods. Pest control companies say that certain scents may help repel stink bugs, so consider putting these to use. Essential oils such as clove, spearmint, and lemongrass are often recommended for keeping them away. To use them, mix about 10 to 20 drops of an essential oil with a cup of water and then add it to a spray bottle. Apply it around your house, targeting windows, doors, and potential entry points.
In addition to using essential oils, you can also use dryer sheets as a form of DIY pest control as well. Simply rub them against window screens and other areas to discourage entry around windows. But if this doesn't work, you should contact the professionals.