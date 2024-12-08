The Sneaky Way Stink Bugs Are Invading Your Home (& How To Stop Them)

If winter is on the horizon and you think you've noticed an alarming uptick in the number of stink bugs sharing your home, you're right. The truth is that these annoying little pests tend to make their way inside homes a bit more often in the colder months. While various things can attract stink bugs to the indoors, what they really don't appreciate is frigid winter temperatures ... and if they find a great way to get inside your home, then they'll happily make use of it. But if your doors are closed, how are they getting in?

Although stink bugs are relatively harmless, they can be a nuisance, so it's best to prevent them from getting inside. That said, their secret entry method is to slip through the cracks and crevices on your home's exterior. If there's clutter and unruly landscaping near these entry points, then it may be even more likely that they'll access your home. Most sneaky of all, they particularly love to tiptoe into your house right through windows that aren't 100 percent sealed — so if your goal truly is to no longer have stink bug guests over the holidays, it's time to do a deeper look at the windows, to make sure there truly are no holes or cracks on or around them.