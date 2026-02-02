How Much Firewood Do You Really Need To Keep On Hand For Emergencies?

Whether you're surviving an extended power outage or are buried under several feet of snow, having the materials you need to make it through an emergency could mean the difference between life and death. Those who use firewood to heat their homes are at an advantage thanks to the fact that their heat source does not require grid power in order to function. However, they still need to be prepared with enough wood to make sure they can make it through an emergency. The question is: how much?

A two year supply of wood is the bare minimum for emergency preparedness. If this seems like a lot, try to extend your mind beyond the burning season. Where I live in New Hampshire, our wood burning stoves are running from the end of October into April. That's seven months worth of wood for one season. Extend that to 14 months and you have your emergency pile. Collecting beyond two years is wise, though if you are limited for space, focus on getting that primary emergency pile settled.

While this might sound excessive, think about the potential of not having it. What if you can't get the wood you need delivered? What if your primary firewood collector is ill? What if, what if, etc. Any scenario you can come up with that calls for having more wood at your disposal demonstrates why having a backup supply is so vital.