These Vintage Thrift Store Finds Can Be Repurposed To Hide Ugly Outlet Eyesores

Creating an aesthetically pleasing home interior is a process, and one that can be tricky at times. There are always those necessary elements of a house that aren't pretty but need to exist, like wall sockets. The worst ones are raised, meaning you and your guests are stuck staring at one situated in the middle of a wall somewhere. For some homes, this is an all-too common entryway eyesore that's much more noticeable than you think, but they also crop up in kitchens and even living rooms. Fortunately, with a little creativity, some vintage plates, and a few other supplies, you can hide these unsightly additions in mere minutes.

First, you'll need to thrift a plate or two (or more if you're planning to cover more outlets). You could pick up a charming little butter pat or look for a colorful, patterned appetizer plate. The dish will serve as a piece of art, so make sure it pops. Who knows, you might get lucky and find a rare type of vintage dinnerware at the thrift store. Besides the vintage plates, the magical component of this DIY is an outlet cover. You know those little plastic plugs you use to keep children from touching sockets when babyproofing the house? Those little gems will hold the plates in place. Something like the Dreambaby Safety Outlet Plug Covers will do if you have a standard outlet. And finally, you'll need a hot glue gun.