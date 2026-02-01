These Vintage Thrift Store Finds Can Be Repurposed To Hide Ugly Outlet Eyesores
Creating an aesthetically pleasing home interior is a process, and one that can be tricky at times. There are always those necessary elements of a house that aren't pretty but need to exist, like wall sockets. The worst ones are raised, meaning you and your guests are stuck staring at one situated in the middle of a wall somewhere. For some homes, this is an all-too common entryway eyesore that's much more noticeable than you think, but they also crop up in kitchens and even living rooms. Fortunately, with a little creativity, some vintage plates, and a few other supplies, you can hide these unsightly additions in mere minutes.
First, you'll need to thrift a plate or two (or more if you're planning to cover more outlets). You could pick up a charming little butter pat or look for a colorful, patterned appetizer plate. The dish will serve as a piece of art, so make sure it pops. Who knows, you might get lucky and find a rare type of vintage dinnerware at the thrift store. Besides the vintage plates, the magical component of this DIY is an outlet cover. You know those little plastic plugs you use to keep children from touching sockets when babyproofing the house? Those little gems will hold the plates in place. Something like the Dreambaby Safety Outlet Plug Covers will do if you have a standard outlet. And finally, you'll need a hot glue gun.
Creating your vintage outlet covers
Start by applying hot glue to the flat, round side of the socket cover and pressing it to the back of the plate. The sturdiest spot to stick the pronged piece of plastic is in the center. Then, plug it in. If you find the hot glue isn't holding up, try an industrial-strength glue like E6000 instead. Not a fan of your thrifted find? No problem, you can personalize this project by painting the plate using porcelain markers or acrylic paint. Better yet, why not grab a white plate and decorate the piece from scratch if you're feeling artsy? Glue on beads for some glitz, cover it with a lace doily for a farmhouse feel, or stick on some gold leaf for a luxe feature.
@candy_thrifts
Thrifted and Styled to perfection...probably my favorite and best to date. Would you try this hack?! #thriftflip #thriftedvstyled #repurposed #creative #homedecor @Goodwill Industries Intl.
Of all the arts and crafts kitchen ideas that make vintage feel fresh, this one offers tons of customization options. While vintage plates look especially cute in the kitchen, you could swap them for small pieces of framed art or decorative tiles that match your decor. For a photo frame, you might want to place it near the top, so it hangs over both outlets. Again, just glue the flat side of the protector to the back of the thrift buy and plug it in. Either way, you've got a simple, affordable way to beautify your space, plus it's easy to remove it when you need to plug something in.