The All-Too-Common Entryway Eyesore That's Much More Noticeable Than You Think

The front entryway is arguably one of the most important (yet looked over) areas of your home. While an entryway offers guests a first impression of your living space, chances are that it's also the same spot that members of your household transition from one activity to another. It's a place for leaving shoes, purses, backpacks, unopened letters, and keys. Chances are you also have a console table holding all of these items, and perhaps a framed photo or plant on top. This seemingly harmless piece of furniture can quickly make your entryway look all wrong though, particularly if it's not the right size for the space.

Console tables are common for a good reason. Not only are these long furniture pieces useful for showcasing decor or storing things, but they can also serve as accent pieces themselves. When used in an entryway, a console table can add some visual interest into an otherwise empty or bland space. It's important to treat the sizes of these tables as you would any other piece of furniture in your home, though. Just like a bed needs to be the right fit for a bedroom, or a dining room table an appropriate size for a dining area, putting too-large of a console table in your home's entryway will ultimately make it cramped and inaccessible. It's also important to make sure the table isn't too small for your entryway, as it could prove to be less functional while creating the perception of bareness.