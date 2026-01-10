The All-Too-Common Entryway Eyesore That's Much More Noticeable Than You Think
The front entryway is arguably one of the most important (yet looked over) areas of your home. While an entryway offers guests a first impression of your living space, chances are that it's also the same spot that members of your household transition from one activity to another. It's a place for leaving shoes, purses, backpacks, unopened letters, and keys. Chances are you also have a console table holding all of these items, and perhaps a framed photo or plant on top. This seemingly harmless piece of furniture can quickly make your entryway look all wrong though, particularly if it's not the right size for the space.
Console tables are common for a good reason. Not only are these long furniture pieces useful for showcasing decor or storing things, but they can also serve as accent pieces themselves. When used in an entryway, a console table can add some visual interest into an otherwise empty or bland space. It's important to treat the sizes of these tables as you would any other piece of furniture in your home, though. Just like a bed needs to be the right fit for a bedroom, or a dining room table an appropriate size for a dining area, putting too-large of a console table in your home's entryway will ultimately make it cramped and inaccessible. It's also important to make sure the table isn't too small for your entryway, as it could prove to be less functional while creating the perception of bareness.
The wrong console table can become an entryway distraction
When it comes to console tables, there really isn't a rule that says these cannot be placed against certain walls. The only real rule? You must make sure the table fits comfortably in the spot. The standard console table size measures 36 to 54 inches long, although there are shorter and longer versions to accommodate varying entryway sizes. Don't just rely on measurements, though, particularly if you're trying to place too-large of a console table in the entryway. Accessibility should be a top consideration for all family members and guests. People should be able to walk by the table without tripping on it or having to cram themselves against the opposite wall. There should also be ample space to open the front door so that it doesn't hit the table.
Also, if you are among the many people who need a spot for placing transitional items near the entryway, know that your keys, bags, and glasses can make even the right-sized console table look cluttered. Consider either swapping out for a different table with drawers, or investing in a few decorative storage baskets you can place underneath the furniture. You can even install a wall-mounted organizer to solve a messy entryway. Concealing your belongings will keep the space looking tidy for both you and any guests who walk through the front door.