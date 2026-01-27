About To Shovel Snow? Try This Trick First To Make It Easier
Shoveling snow is often an intense workout, and when the snow and ice start sticking to your shovel, it becomes even more difficult. Surprisingly, a little bit of wax could make all the difference. As you push the shovel, snow starts clinging to the metal or plastic scoop, making the tool much heavier and stopping you from moving as much accumulation at one time. By coating your shovel in wax before you start tackling the snow, you can prevent that from happening. You may already know that using olive oil is a smart trick to keep snow from sticking to your shovel, but various types of wax create a similarly slick surface that will help make the job easier.
While there are wax products specifically for shovels on the market, including bars and sprays, you should be able to use wax that you already have on hand. Floor wax and furniture wax are potential options, and while WD-40 may be one ordinary garage staple that makes shoveling snow and ice way easier, you can also reach further down the shelf for car wax to give your shovel a non-stick coating. Even candle wax or sport supplies like ski wax could help you clear your driveway and sidewalks more efficiently. This is because most waxes are hydrophobic, which allows them to repel water and keeps the snow from sticking to your shovel.
How wax can make shoveling snow easier
Waxing your shovel only takes a few minutes. If you have a bar of wax, such as Shovelwax, rub it over the entirety of your shovel scoop. Make sure to cover the blade, as well as all the nooks and crannies inside the shovel. This same method should also work if you're using an old candle. Once the inside of the shovel has been completely coated, you can get to work on your snow removal with much quicker results.
Alternatively, spray-on car waxes make this hack super simple. All you'll need to do is spray the wax thoroughly onto your shovel, buff it in, and let it sit for about 15 minutes. This method works better if your shovel is clean and dry during the application. Otherwise, try putting some liquid car wax onto a rag and rubbing it onto the surface. No matter what wax you're using, it'll likely start to wear off after some time and need to be reapplied. You may even want to add another layer before each shoveling session. While pretreating your driveway before a storm hits is a great winter habit to try for an easier time clearing snow and ice, this waxing tip can save you time and trouble when you finally have to head outside to shovel.