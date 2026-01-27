About To Shovel Snow? Try This Trick First To Make It Easier

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Shoveling snow is often an intense workout, and when the snow and ice start sticking to your shovel, it becomes even more difficult. Surprisingly, a little bit of wax could make all the difference. As you push the shovel, snow starts clinging to the metal or plastic scoop, making the tool much heavier and stopping you from moving as much accumulation at one time. By coating your shovel in wax before you start tackling the snow, you can prevent that from happening. You may already know that using olive oil is a smart trick to keep snow from sticking to your shovel, but various types of wax create a similarly slick surface that will help make the job easier.

While there are wax products specifically for shovels on the market, including bars and sprays, you should be able to use wax that you already have on hand. Floor wax and furniture wax are potential options, and while WD-40 may be one ordinary garage staple that makes shoveling snow and ice way easier, you can also reach further down the shelf for car wax to give your shovel a non-stick coating. Even candle wax or sport supplies like ski wax could help you clear your driveway and sidewalks more efficiently. This is because most waxes are hydrophobic, which allows them to repel water and keeps the snow from sticking to your shovel.