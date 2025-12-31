The Winter Habit You Should Try For An Easier Time Clearing Driveway Snow And Ice

Everyone has their own habits and rituals that can help make snow removal more efficient and, dare we say, enjoyable. However, despite the habits we've built up over a lifetime of shoveling snow, there are still more tips and tricks we can pick up along the way. And if there is one habit worth bringing into your repertoire, it should be pretreating your driveway with a solution of liquid magnesium chloride.

Composed of one part magnesium to two parts chloride, magnesium chloride is a pet-safe salt compound that comes in solid and liquid forms to remove ice from the driveway. As a solid, you can typically find it as flakes or pellets. The liquid form comes in bottles, and that is what we are going to focus on today. More so than any household or DIY ice melt, proper magnesium chloride applied to your driveway is going to make for an easier time of clearing snow and ice.

Magnesium chloride is an excellent anti-icing solution. It is a hygroscopic material, meaning that it does not attract large amounts of moisture from the air. As such, when applied to your driveway before a snowstorm, the magnesium chloride creates a film that will stay in place a lot longer than solid alternatives but also massively reduces refreezing, giving you a safer, less slippery driveway.