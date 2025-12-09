Stop Banging Snow Off Your Shovel: This Smart (And Simple) Trick Actually Helps

Where I live in New Hampshire, it is not uncommon to get storms that leave several feet of snow to clean up afterwards. While I have a snowblower and a friend who helps plow my tricky driveway, I still need to break out the shovel in order to make sure everything is cleaned up properly. Knowing how to shovel snow effectively is half the battle, but problems still arise. For example, I've spent many years, maybe a few too many, banging snow off of my shovel when it gets stuck. Instead, what I should have been doing was coating the blade in a lubricant to keep the snow from sticking to begin with.

If the shovel blade is warmer than the snow, the snow will melt on contact and then refreeze into a slush that sticks to the blade like superglue. Adding lubricant to the blade breaks that surface tension so that the blade becomes too slippery for the slush to stick to. Many people have used that old garage staple WD-40 for this, but it's actually simpler and more eco-friendly to use cooking spray – or even just olive oil.

This is a really excellent option, especially if you're someone like me with a bunch of kids who like to play in the snow. Using a natural product means that they are safe to play in the snow piles I've shoveled. Still, I bet you're wondering if this actually works. Well, here's the good news: I've personally been using this trick now for the last few winters (including during this most recent snowstorm) and can say with confidence that yes, it does.