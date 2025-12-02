The Ordinary Garage Staple That Makes Shoveling Snow And Ice Way Easier

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Shoveling snow is never an easy task. In reality, it's back-breaking work, as every movement requires so much more effort as you trudge through and lift heavy, thick, and sticky snow. Then, once the snow starts accumulating on your shovel, your shovel only starts to get heavier, making a task that can put serious strain on your cardiovascular system even harder. If you are looking to make clearing your sidewalk and driveway even just a little easier, you can apply WD-40 to the blade of your shovel to keep the snow and ice from sticking and weighing it down.

If you've been searching for a more efficient way to get rid of snow, you might want to think twice before buying a snowblower and instead just make your shovel at home more efficient. WD-40 is a common staple in many homes and an effective addition to your shovel, however if you can't find it while digging around your garage, you can buy a can of WD-40 multipurpose spray for just $10 at the time of writing. If you apply a liberal coating of WD-40 to the blade of your snow shovel, snow will just slide off so you never have to lift more than you need to. You may need to reapply the spray after 30 to 40 minutes, however it will keep your shovel working smoothly.