The Ordinary Garage Staple That Makes Shoveling Snow And Ice Way Easier
Shoveling snow is never an easy task. In reality, it's back-breaking work, as every movement requires so much more effort as you trudge through and lift heavy, thick, and sticky snow. Then, once the snow starts accumulating on your shovel, your shovel only starts to get heavier, making a task that can put serious strain on your cardiovascular system even harder. If you are looking to make clearing your sidewalk and driveway even just a little easier, you can apply WD-40 to the blade of your shovel to keep the snow and ice from sticking and weighing it down.
If you've been searching for a more efficient way to get rid of snow, you might want to think twice before buying a snowblower and instead just make your shovel at home more efficient. WD-40 is a common staple in many homes and an effective addition to your shovel, however if you can't find it while digging around your garage, you can buy a can of WD-40 multipurpose spray for just $10 at the time of writing. If you apply a liberal coating of WD-40 to the blade of your snow shovel, snow will just slide off so you never have to lift more than you need to. You may need to reapply the spray after 30 to 40 minutes, however it will keep your shovel working smoothly.
Shoveling snow properly with WD-40
Even though WD-40 makes the job easier by preventing heavy snow from sticking around on your shovel, if you don't have the right tool for the job it can still be quite a difficult task. Once you've inspected the homeowner's guide to snow shovels, you can head to the store confidently knowing what you're looking for. Since you'll be using WD-40 on your shovel, you will be best served by finding one with a metal blade. This is because WD-40 is most effective on metal surfaces, and the sharper edge will be more efficient in cutting through snow and getting under ice.
Once you have the right shovel coated with WD-40, you need to know how to shovel snow properly, as it can be a dangerous activity for some. If you have had heart issues in the past, or if you aren't typically physically active, it may be best to try to find someone else to shovel or consult your doctor before the snow season comes around. Before you even go outside to shovel, you should make sure you layer your clothes and stretch, which will keep you regulated and help avoid injury. Once you're outside shoveling, make sure to go slow and lift carefully with your legs, not your back. Even though the snow won't be sticking to your shovel, you still want to take care of yourself to avoid injury.