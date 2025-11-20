Why You Might Want To Think Twice Before Buying A Snow Blower

As the cold season approaches and you dread the prospect of spending time on freezing mornings clearing snow off your driveway, you may be seriously considering buying a snow blower. These handy machines do the job of shoveling with a fraction of the time and effort, but they aren't a magic key to eliminate your wintery problems altogether. Snow blowers are expensive and take considerable ongoing maintenance to function properly.

Whether it is worth getting a snow blower has a lot to do with how much snow you need to be clearing at your home. If you just have a porch and short walkway to manage and expect only light snows through the winter, a quality snow shovel is probably the wiser investment. But if you aren't in decent physical shape, snow shoveling can be hazardous to your health, leading to increased risk of heart attack, according to the American Heart Association. If you are concerned with all the exertion that comes with shoveling, or if you have a long driveway likely to be covered with several inches or even feet of the white stuff, a snow blower may be the safer and more efficient choice. Just be warned that these powerful machines will cost a pretty penny, and they aren't trouble-free.