4 Unexpected Kitchen Trends That Will Make Your Space Look Dated In 2026

Kitchen remodels are a big undertaking. They take a major toll on your free time, emotions, and wallet. Hence, it's completely understandable to want to do it once — and do it right — by picking timeless materials and making design decisions you'll enjoy for years to come. However, as an interior designer, I can't begin to tell you how often homeowners think they've chosen something with staying power, only to realize they've created a space that dates itself before the paint is even dry. How is this possible? The issue is that, in place of thoughtful, intentional selections, many are quick to jump on trend bandwagons in an effort to craft what they see as a design-forward space with widespread appeal. Instead, they're creating a room with an invisible timestamp that loudly announces to people exactly when it was designed. As you'd expect, that never ages well.

So, if you're about to embark on a kitchen renovation, how can you avoid these trendy pitfalls and which are the worst offenders for instantly dating a kitchen in 2026? From choosing the wrong quartz countertop pattern to incorrectly illuminating the space, there are a few major no-nos I see floating out there all the time disguised as "popular" design decisions. As with most things design-related, the distinction is all in the nuance of the details. Without further ado, let's break down the four unexpected trendy kitchen elements that will pigeonhole your space into looking like it's straight out of the late 2010s or early 2020s.