Is Choosing Open Shelving Over Cabinets A Good Idea?

As an interior designer, the crux of my job is not only to create a space that is aesthetically pleasing, but also one that functions just as pleasingly. The last thing I want is for a client to be cursing me out a few months down the line when their lovely space has become a nightmare to actually use. Sometimes, it's not wise to jump on a trend just because it's currently trending.

For example, the aesthetic of open kitchen shelving has become wildly popular over the past few years on social media and with new home builders. From a design standpoint, though, actually translating this design concept into practice ... well, it gives me serious pause. Sure, these shelves make a stunning statement in a listing or magazine photo. They give you the opportunity to display beautiful treasures, and they can make even the smallest kitchen look expansive and airy. In addition, they generally cost less money than investing in upper cabinets, which is perhaps why builders are so keen to embrace the trend. However, the reality of dealing with open kitchen shelving is rarely practical for everyday life.

There are three major issues that nearly always steer me away from swapping upper cabinets for open shelving: (1) the need for constant cleaning, (2) the loss of storage space, and (3) the clutter factor. Therefore, when a client asks me whether open shelving is the right choice for their kitchen, my short and honest answer is — usually — no. I like to be fair to any aesthetic, though, so let's pull back the curtain on the gorgeous open shelving trend so you can also decide if it's a good idea for you.