Is Choosing Open Shelving Over Cabinets A Good Idea?
As an interior designer, the crux of my job is not only to create a space that is aesthetically pleasing, but also one that functions just as pleasingly. The last thing I want is for a client to be cursing me out a few months down the line when their lovely space has become a nightmare to actually use. Sometimes, it's not wise to jump on a trend just because it's currently trending.
For example, the aesthetic of open kitchen shelving has become wildly popular over the past few years on social media and with new home builders. From a design standpoint, though, actually translating this design concept into practice ... well, it gives me serious pause. Sure, these shelves make a stunning statement in a listing or magazine photo. They give you the opportunity to display beautiful treasures, and they can make even the smallest kitchen look expansive and airy. In addition, they generally cost less money than investing in upper cabinets, which is perhaps why builders are so keen to embrace the trend. However, the reality of dealing with open kitchen shelving is rarely practical for everyday life.
There are three major issues that nearly always steer me away from swapping upper cabinets for open shelving: (1) the need for constant cleaning, (2) the loss of storage space, and (3) the clutter factor. Therefore, when a client asks me whether open shelving is the right choice for their kitchen, my short and honest answer is — usually — no. I like to be fair to any aesthetic, though, so let's pull back the curtain on the gorgeous open shelving trend so you can also decide if it's a good idea for you.
Cleaning, storage, and styling issues make open shelving impractical for most kitchens
Since open shelving lacks the protection of cabinet doors, displayed kitchenware is perpetually collecting dust, grease, and other types of kitchen-related grime. Kitchens are still kitchens, no matter how nice they look. Even if you regularly use your dishes, frequent dusting and wiping will be an absolute necessity. If you find joy in cleaning, maybe this isn't a big factor. But if you're like me, any additional cleaning requirements are a dealbreaker. Aside from the maintenance, opting for open shelving instead of upper cabinets significantly reduces the storage capacity of your kitchen. Because there are typically fewer shelves installed and you can't pack them as full as a concealed cabinet, you must have ample storage space elsewhere to make up for it. Also, take a moment to consider the kitchen essentials that now won't be stored behind doors, like your salad spinner, or that technicolor Disney cup your kid insists on using every meal.
Let's put all that aside for a second, however. Is beauty your goal? Indeed, all those staged Instagram photos are wonderful to gaze upon, but in real-life, unless you have matching dishes in impeccable shape, the result will be more of a cluttered mess. There's an art to styling open kitchen shelves. The process will be quite tedious. It's a tall order to create well-composed, organized kitchen shelves that toe the line between functionally outfitted and artfully layered. To put it bluntly, few people actually make their real-life open shelves look good.
My advice to those that love the look but not the function of exposed shelving: Use it only in small, decorative areas like a coffee station. Don't lose your precious upper cabinet storage.