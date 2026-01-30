11 Hobby Lobby Finds That Look Just Like Pottery Barn For A Fraction Of The Price

With the way Pottery Barn applies premium pricing to many of its items, budget-conscious consumers often have to find more economical ways to decorate their homes. Fortunately, many brands produce look-alike products that rival Pottery Barn's exorbitant designs. One popular store is the widespread craft chain Hobby Lobby. This brand is home to several items that rival Pottery Barn's style at a far more reasonable price point, ranging from beaded garland and chain link decor to wicker toilet paper holders. The biggest difference is that they are significantly less expensive. Pair these items with the hack that transforms Dollar Tree items into a Pottery Barn-inspired storage dupe, and your home can radiate luxury and wealth at a nominal cost.

The caveat to keep in mind is that you get what you pay for. Pottery Barn is pricey because it reportedly uses higher-quality materials. It often sells handcrafted products or items from designer collaborations, which also makes its collections more valuable. Penny pinchers should remember that Hobby Lobby doesn't always guarantee the same quality, even if some items are passable as their more expensive counterparts.