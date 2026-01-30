11 Hobby Lobby Finds That Look Just Like Pottery Barn For A Fraction Of The Price
With the way Pottery Barn applies premium pricing to many of its items, budget-conscious consumers often have to find more economical ways to decorate their homes. Fortunately, many brands produce look-alike products that rival Pottery Barn's exorbitant designs. One popular store is the widespread craft chain Hobby Lobby. This brand is home to several items that rival Pottery Barn's style at a far more reasonable price point, ranging from beaded garland and chain link decor to wicker toilet paper holders. The biggest difference is that they are significantly less expensive. Pair these items with the hack that transforms Dollar Tree items into a Pottery Barn-inspired storage dupe, and your home can radiate luxury and wealth at a nominal cost.
The caveat to keep in mind is that you get what you pay for. Pottery Barn is pricey because it reportedly uses higher-quality materials. It often sells handcrafted products or items from designer collaborations, which also makes its collections more valuable. Penny pinchers should remember that Hobby Lobby doesn't always guarantee the same quality, even if some items are passable as their more expensive counterparts.
Try out affordable and contemporary chain link ornaments
Put interior design first by picking up a decorative chain link ornament. Pottery Barn's 3-Link Decorative Interlocking Marble Chain is made of white marble and has a $59 price tag. The neutral color and matte finish create beautiful contrast with dark wood tables, shelves, and mantels. There's also a near-identical product that's only $10.99 — Hobby Lobby's White Chain Link Ball Wood Decor. Although made of wood, it has the same subtle and natural look as its marble alternative.
Decorate with a modest woven basket on a rustic wall
Pottery Barn's Sunny Handwoven Basket Wall Art comes in a pack of two for $249, or a pack of three for $499. Instead of hanging this handwoven, high-end basket on a wall, turn to Hobby Lobby's fiscally responsible option. The White & Natural Striped Basket Wall Decor is substantially more affordable at only $8.49 and almost indistinguishable. It has the same woven look and three white rope stripes around the rim. The main difference is that the dupe is much smaller and mass-manufactured, not handcrafted.
Hang toilet paper on a luxurious woven basket look-alike
A toilet paper holder is necessary but doesn't have to be boring. At Pottery Barn, you can embrace relaxing biophilic design with a $59.50 Seagrass Handcrafted Toilet Paper Holder. This clever contraption holds a toilet paper roll on a wood bar and spares in the woven basket. Hobby Lobby's Nook and Company Water Hyacinth Toilet Paper Holder Basket incorporates the wood and woven textures in a far cheaper package for only $12.99. Although it doesn't have a lacquered finish, this is a surprisingly stylish toilet paper holder for the price.
Elevate a flameless candle with a low-cost lantern
The Caleb Handcrafted Metal Outdoor Lantern is sold individually in four sizes at Pottery Barn, starting at $69 for the smallest option. All four sides have a curved archway design that adds elegance to ordinary electronic candles and floral arrangements. However, if this is slightly out of a pre-determined price range, there's also the Hobby Lobby Industrial Open Metal Lantern Set. These lanterns are half the price at $28.98, and they come in double the quantity. The arches are straight instead of curved, but they have a strikingly similar appearance otherwise.
Accentuate any space with a versatile, budget-friendly bowl
Every house needs a glamorous catchall bowl for keys, wallets, earbuds, and other daily must-haves. Keep your eyes peeled for rare bowls at thrift stores, or splurge on the $12.99 Hobby Lobby Black Ceramic Bowl. The matte black finish is minimalist and neutral, making it suitable for many interior designs. The best part is that this is the bargain version of Pottery Barn's Orion Handcrafted Terracotta Bowl collection, which starts at $49.50 for the smallest bowl.
Display photos in a discounted elegant bow-shaped frame
Style a whimsical but feminine look in your home with a sculpted bow frame. With a gold finish, it adds a hint of luxury to humble spaces without overdoing it. The $14.99 Green Tree Gallery Gold Bow Metal Picture Frame has the same decorative appeal as the $49.50 LoveShackFancy Sculpted Bow Frame at a quarter of the price. There are only minor aesthetic differences between the two, and both picture frames have the same metallic gold finish and hold a 4-by-6 photo.
Incorporate natural texture in your decor with woven and braided decorative balls
With cluttercore on the rise, having non-functional decor is hardly a cardinal sin of the interior design world. A set of three Pottery Barn Olivia Handwoven Decorative Balls is $249. They are made of natural woven corn straw and add a textured look to interior spaces. If that lofty price is out of budget, Hobby Lobby sells similar Water Hyacinth Braided Decorative Spheres for just $4.49 each. Perch these spheres on countertops, in bowls, in trays, and alongside other decorations to emphasize a coastal or farmhouse-themed interior.
Accessorize tabletops and walls with a rustic beaded garland
Wooden bead garlands are great home accents that layer rustic spaces with natural texture. Drape them in a bowl, around a candlestick or lantern, across a shelf, or even around wall art. Pottery Barn's Mango Wood Beaded Garland is $99.50. By contrast, Hobby Lobby's Studio His & Hers Beaded Wood Garland is priced significantly lower at only $4.99. Although they look similar at first glance with their looped rope ends, the Hobby Lobby beads are an inch smaller in diameter, and the garland is 4 feet shorter.
Pin up an affordable wreath that fits today's trends
If you aren't good with plants, find an alternative way to add greenery to your indoor space with artificial options. Seeing as Valspar's color of the year is Warm Eucalyptus, it's the perfect time to decorate with the inspiring plant. Pottery Barn and Hobby Lobby carry wreaths, garlands, and synthetic foliage for home decor. At the luxury decor store, the Faux Eucalyptus Wreath is made of polyester and plastic for $199. At the more modest craft store, the Bella Vita Eucalyptus Wreath is all plastic and only $21.99.
Invest in uniquely shaped dishware without breaking the bank
Scalloped edges were trendy in 2025, and they're sublime for minimalist, Art Deco, and even nautical-themed spaces. Mallory Robins and Elizabeth Bennett, the founders of design firm Kobel + Co, told Apartment Therapy, "The scalloped edge has the biggest impact on pieces where an element of playfulness adds to an otherwise functional item." Pottery Barn's Heirloom Stoneware Salad Plates are stoneware with scalloped edges costing $40 for a pack of four. Meanwhile, Hobby Lobby's similar Market Square Embossed Salad Plates are ceramic, fetching a lower price of $10.99 for a four-pack.
Add a comfy decorative fur pillow to sofas at a low price
One of the best Hobby Lobby buys is a shaggy throw blanket, so why not get a fluffy fur pillow to match? The Ribbed Fur Throw Pillow is only $25.99 and has the same look as Pottery Barn's $69.50 Fur Ruched Pillow. Both pillows are a synthetic fabric blend and come in white or black. The primary distinction is that Pottery Barn's pillow is imported and machine-washable.