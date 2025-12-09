6 Best Hobby Lobby Buys (And 6 Things To Skip), According To Reviews

If you love decorating your home, crafting, and finding fun DIY projects, you're probably familiar with Hobby Lobby. With over 1,000 physical stores and a robust online catalog, Hobby Lobby is a popular stop for many people. By their own accounting, Hobby Lobby is one of the largest arts and crafts stores worldwide! They offer supplies like paint, glue, and yarn, but also tons of home decor items. You can find everything from lamps and tables to door knobs and soap, making it easy to decorate your entire home all in one store.

If you're looking for ideas and inspiration for your living room and find yourself wandering the aisles (physically or digitally), there are some great finds you should keep your eyes peeled for. Unfortunately, not every item is a hit, and there are also some things that are better left on the shelves. If you have trouble telling which is which, the online reviews are a great place to start. To steer you towards some great finds (and away from some less than stellar items), here's what the reviews say about these hits and misses from Hobby Lobby.