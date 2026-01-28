Stop! These Types Of Firewood Should Never Touch Your Fireplace

Sitting back while watching a fire burn brightly in a modern fireplace is a peaceful, relaxing experience. The flames can be mesmerizing, lowering stress and creating a sense of satisfaction. Unless you choose to burn types of wood that should never touch your fireplace. In that case, it can be a smokey, stinky and even dangerous situation — and one you should avoid.

The most important category of wood to avoid burning is freshly cut logs. Freshly cut wood (known as "green" wood) contains an amazing amount of water. As such, it is hard to light on fire and generates vast quantities of smoke, not much heat, and builds up creosote in your chimney very quickly. Too much creosote can lead to dangerous chimney fires. Once a log has been "seasoned" — meaning properly dried — it will burn hotter, and create better coals for longer lasting heat with less smoke and creosote.

The next category of wood you must never burn is treated lumber, painted wood, and man-made material, such as plywood and MDF. All of these products have dangerous chemicals that will produce toxic fumes and smoke.