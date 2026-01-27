This Budget DIY Upgrades Old Blinds Into Cutesy Boho Wall Art
Do you have an old set of venetian blinds laying around just aching to be repurposed? Perhaps you decided to go with a unique window treatment idea and no longer have use for them. Well, now you do! It's possible to transform a set of blinds into a charming wall mirror that screams boho. This type of design style is free spirited, full of texture, and embraces elements in nature. The mirror turns out to be sunburst shaped with the blinds acting as its rays. If you were to hang it on the wall next to other pieces of boho decor, it would definitely match the vibe.
YouTuber Naush Samama shared this creative DIY. For starters, you'll need old blinds that you don't mind cutting up. You'll need a round mirror as well, which will be in the center of the sunburst. You can grab one from Dollar Tree in order to keep it a budget-friendly project. They have a variety of mirrors that would add some extra flair to the piece, such as these Plastic Round Antique-Style Framed Mirrors. If you'd prefer to use a plain round mirror, a thrift store is always a great place to look, too. The only other required supplies are hot glue (or a strong craft glue) and a square piece of cardboard. However, you might also want to pull out paint or embellishments to complete the boho look.
Craft a whimsical sunburst mirror for your wall
You're going to want to cut your blinds into several different-sized strips, including longer ones to use as the biggest rays. Lay your mirror in the middle of the square cardboard piece. Then, begin placing the longer blinds around the mirror so that it looks like a sun. Once you're happy with their placement, remove the mirror and glue them to the cardboard. After giving them a little time to dry, you can put the mirror back and start figuring out the rest of the design. Fill in the sun with a variety of smaller strips to make it "burst." They should also help hide the exposed cardboard.
You can now move the mirror once again and glue down all of the smaller pieces, applying pressure as you do so. Finally, glue the mirror to the center of the sunburst. Let it sit to dry. Add a hanger to the back of the cardboard, and it'll be textured wall art you can proudly display. Suns are cherished in boho style, so it could easily complement an eclectic space. But you could also take the mirror to a different level.
Prior to starting the DIY, consider painting all of the blind strips. Not only will this add brightness to the sunburst, it'll help disguise the blinds as well. If you use jewel colors, pair the mirror with earth-toned decor. Or, use colors from nature — then adorn the rays with gemstones. Hang it in a bohemian living room and see if anyone guesses what it started out as!