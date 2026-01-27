This Budget DIY Upgrades Old Blinds Into Cutesy Boho Wall Art

You're going to want to cut your blinds into several different-sized strips, including longer ones to use as the biggest rays. Lay your mirror in the middle of the square cardboard piece. Then, begin placing the longer blinds around the mirror so that it looks like a sun. Once you're happy with their placement, remove the mirror and glue them to the cardboard. After giving them a little time to dry, you can put the mirror back and start figuring out the rest of the design. Fill in the sun with a variety of smaller strips to make it "burst." They should also help hide the exposed cardboard.

You can now move the mirror once again and glue down all of the smaller pieces, applying pressure as you do so. Finally, glue the mirror to the center of the sunburst. Let it sit to dry. Add a hanger to the back of the cardboard, and it'll be textured wall art you can proudly display. Suns are cherished in boho style, so it could easily complement an eclectic space. But you could also take the mirror to a different level.

Prior to starting the DIY, consider painting all of the blind strips. Not only will this add brightness to the sunburst, it'll help disguise the blinds as well. If you use jewel colors, pair the mirror with earth-toned decor. Or, use colors from nature — then adorn the rays with gemstones. Hang it in a bohemian living room and see if anyone guesses what it started out as!