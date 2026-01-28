Turn An Old Plastic Container Into An Artsy Small Bathroom Storage Solution

Cluttered bathroom countertops can be frustrating as you waste time looking for the specific things you need. Not to mention how easy it is to accidentally knock things over, scattering them across the floor. Storage bins are helpful, but the cutest options often come with a higher price tag. Plus, it can be hard to find something that fits your specific vision or vibe. Luckily, there's an easy and affordable solution! If you have any plastic containers lying around that you were about to recycle, consider upcycling them instead. You can DIY your own cute and unique artsy storage box using them as a base.

When picking which container to start with, it's a good idea to consider what you want to store in it. Make sure your items fit properly before you put in the effort to make the container pretty, or else you might end up with a lovely but useless bin. For this project, you can reuse plastic meal prep containers or empty cottage cheese tubs. However, keep in mind that than thin materials. When using a food container, be sure to with soap and water first. If cleaning grease is needed, use an easy removal method to avoid having any lingering food smells on the items you're storing. While you can just stop at this step — a container is a container, after all — there are some easy ways to make it more artsy.