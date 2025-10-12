How To Easily Clean Up Messy Grease Splatters With A Common Kitchen Ingredient

Grease happens to everyone working in the kitchen. Even if you're the neatest cook who wears your trusty apron and meticulously plans your family meals, grease tends to splatter, which means you likely won't be able to avoid it hitting your stovetop, countertops, floors, and even tile backsplashes. No matter how careful you are, some of that oil inevitably escapes the pan. And as much as you'd love to ignore it, you shouldn't. Grease buildup is not only messy, but it can also contaminate food, draw bugs, cause fires, and make your floor slippery. Luckily, you have a safe solution sitting in your pantry right now that can help dissolve kitchen grease: cornstarch. Yes, the same solution that you use to thicken gravy can also work wonders on gunky grease.

Cornstarch is gentle and non-toxic, so it won't harm the delicate surfaces in your kitchen like marble, granite, or stainless steel. It works by absorbing moisture and oils, which helps lift grime and tough stains without scratching or dulling your kitchen surfaces. It's simple and safe to use, too. Keep reading to find tips on how to use it on those greasy surfaces.