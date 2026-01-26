Create A Charming Yard Feature For Hummingbirds Using Simple Thrift Store Items

Finding ways to brighten your outdoor living space can be a challenge on a budget. Fortunately, there are always natural elements to add color and flair without spending a fortune, like wildlife stations. While there are some common birds you don't want to spot flying anywhere near your yard, there are those that most welcome with open arms, like hummingbirds. You can DIY your own feeder for these tiny winged jewels with a simple item or two from your local thrift store, like a glass bottle and some metal wire.

The magic behind this charming sugar water distributor is that you're saving a glass container from the landfill, and offering your feathered friends a spot to eat. The wire wraps around the bottle, cradling it, so you can hang it from a tree branch. A feeding nozzle is added to the opening to release the liquid inside. You don't even need to thrift for this project if you don't want to leave the house. Simply save your old glass jars to DIY a simple hummingbird feeder on a budget instead. It's a super-easy craft and very customizable. However, it's important to remember that glass bottles with liquid can freeze in cooler temperatures, so this is a project you'll want to bring inside for winter.