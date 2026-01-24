The Budget Shower Curtain Trick That Will Elevate The Look Of Any Bathroom Fast
Full bathroom remodels are upwards of $5,000 on average, but there's no need to renovate an entire bathroom to refresh the look. There are plenty of ways to refresh an interior without breaking the bank, even without savvy DIY skills. Shower curtain upgrades add a touch of luxury to bathroom spaces, and you can customize curtains even further with a trendy TikTok hack. The best part? This hack costs less than $10, since all it takes is one or two spools of fabric.
TikTok user @brinbrinbutters added a unique touch to her floral-patterned bathroom curtains using only ribbon. She tied one bow on each curtain ring, creating a classically elegant look. The beauty of ribbons and bows in interior design is that they're timeless. They befit both minimalist and maximalist interiors, depending on the style and size of the bow. Add a soft, feminine look to vintage-style bathrooms with a shimmery satin material and white lacey fabric. In contrast, liven up minimalist bathrooms with white curtains with a long, brightly colored bow. Another option is using ribbons that match the season, such as one of Hobby Lobby's Valentine's Day decor finds. The beauty of this idea is that it's doable in less than a day, elevating a look instantly. It's an impactful quick fix for classic style bathrooms that are dating a space.
How to add ribbons to a shower curtain to elevate a bathroom look
Styling ribbons on a shower curtain only requires two supplies; the ribbon itself and a pair of scissors. Keep in mind that the ribbon might get wet. With this in mind, be selective when picking the material and style. "Waterproof" ribbons aren't in high demand in the crafting world, so the best course of action is doing a trial run with any fabric of your choice before using it. Soak a test strip in a sink to ensure no color bleeds before continuing.
If the material holds up well enough to water exposure, commence with the DIY. Cut the strand into equal-sized sections, and remember they can always be trimmed shorter later. Tie each strand in a bow around each curtain ring. Feel free to trim the edges as needed, making them all identical or intentionally staggered in size. When cutting the fabric, use sharp scissors at a diagonal angle to minimize fraying. Consider applying a strip of Fray Stop For Fabric on the ends to prevent the ribbon from unraveling as the curtain gets pulled back and forth. There are other anti-fraying sprays, but check that it's a waterproof formula, since this decorative trick is exposed to water and humidity daily.