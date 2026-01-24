The Budget Shower Curtain Trick That Will Elevate The Look Of Any Bathroom Fast

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Full bathroom remodels are upwards of $5,000 on average, but there's no need to renovate an entire bathroom to refresh the look. There are plenty of ways to refresh an interior without breaking the bank, even without savvy DIY skills. Shower curtain upgrades add a touch of luxury to bathroom spaces, and you can customize curtains even further with a trendy TikTok hack. The best part? This hack costs less than $10, since all it takes is one or two spools of fabric.

TikTok user @brinbrinbutters added a unique touch to her floral-patterned bathroom curtains using only ribbon. She tied one bow on each curtain ring, creating a classically elegant look. The beauty of ribbons and bows in interior design is that they're timeless. They befit both minimalist and maximalist interiors, depending on the style and size of the bow. Add a soft, feminine look to vintage-style bathrooms with a shimmery satin material and white lacey fabric. In contrast, liven up minimalist bathrooms with white curtains with a long, brightly colored bow. Another option is using ribbons that match the season, such as one of Hobby Lobby's Valentine's Day decor finds. The beauty of this idea is that it's doable in less than a day, elevating a look instantly. It's an impactful quick fix for classic style bathrooms that are dating a space.