The Viral Hobby Lobby Valentine's Day Decor Finds That Everyone's Obsessing Over
It's almost that time of year when hearts, chocolates, and love poems dominate shelves across America: Valentine's Day. This is a day built around love, friendship, and all the small gestures that say "you matter," whether that's a card, a sweet note, flowers, or just spending time with people you care about. This year, Hobby Lobby is having a red, pink, and white explosion of Valentine's decor to fit the occasion — and internet users are falling head over heels for it.
Any decoration for a holiday starts with the front door. On Facebook, Beauty By Brittney XO Hobby Lobby photo shares got a lot of love for the Valentine's-themed wreaths she found. "I gotta get that wreath on the right," one commenter says. "Love that wreath," another adds, while yet another wrote: "I need that wreath with the pink bow!" The $15.99 Pink and Red Berry Heart Wreath features tiny foam berries in clusters of red and pink around a twig base, and it's topped off by a pink bow. Another Heart and Berry Wreath has paper-wrapped branches that hold petite green leaves, glossy berries, and glittery hearts; this one goes for $10.99. Of course, if you're feeling inspired to do some crafting, you could also try out this DIY Valentine's Day wreath.
More gorgeous Valentine's Day decorations from Hobby Lobby
If you're looking to decorate for a party — whether it's a Galentine's night, romantic dinner, or a children's Valentine exchange — a bow garland can be the perfect accessory. On Instagram, @chasingfindsandfancies says, "Hobby Lobby has a beautiful bow garland in pink and red! They're stunning." This 6-foot Bow Garland comes in light pink or red velvety bows strung along ribbon for $13.99. One commenter on Raising Logan's Facebook post about the garland says, "They have so much cute pink bow stuff," while another suggests that "we need to have a tea party or something, so we can get all the bow decorations." On @chelsies.cozy.creations' Instagram post, one commenter simply says: "Give me all the bows."
Of course, nothing is more important for a Valentine's Day event than finding some inspired tablescape ideas. Luckily, Hobby Lobby is also selling ceramic Embossed Bow Mugs in pink and red. "Bow mug is so cute," says one commenter on @kennadi.tingz's TikTok post. "I'm so getting those plates and cups," another adds. In addition to being great for tea or coffee at a Galentine's brunch, one commenter on @rose..buu's TikTok post suggests that the bow mug could also be used to hold makeup brushes. And while you're decorating for the party, don't forget to DIY this Valentine's Day flower arrangement for the centerpiece.