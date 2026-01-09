The Viral Hobby Lobby Valentine's Day Decor Finds That Everyone's Obsessing Over

It's almost that time of year when hearts, chocolates, and love poems dominate shelves across America: Valentine's Day. This is a day built around love, friendship, and all the small gestures that say "you matter," whether that's a card, a sweet note, flowers, or just spending time with people you care about. This year, Hobby Lobby is having a red, pink, and white explosion of Valentine's decor to fit the occasion — and internet users are falling head over heels for it.

Any decoration for a holiday starts with the front door. On Facebook, Beauty By Brittney XO Hobby Lobby photo shares got a lot of love for the Valentine's-themed wreaths she found. "I gotta get that wreath on the right," one commenter says. "Love that wreath," another adds, while yet another wrote: "I need that wreath with the pink bow!" The $15.99 Pink and Red Berry Heart Wreath features tiny foam berries in clusters of red and pink around a twig base, and it's topped off by a pink bow. Another Heart and Berry Wreath has paper-wrapped branches that hold petite green leaves, glossy berries, and glittery hearts; this one goes for $10.99. Of course, if you're feeling inspired to do some crafting, you could also try out this DIY Valentine's Day wreath.